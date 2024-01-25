Manchester United’s position in the Deloitte Money League indicates vast untapped potential



Nearly £649 million in revenue, more than Liverpool, and fifth-highest in the world.

This is Manchester United in their continuation of a “dark phase” when they are not even the fifth-best team in England as per the league table right now.

The brand attraction and fanbase loyalty were at the focus once again as Deloitte released its annual money league, ranking clubs on the basis of their revenue.

United dropped one place to fifth in the rankings, with Real Madrid, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, and FC Barcelona ahead of them.

Considering the doubts over City and PSG’s revenue “model” and Barcelona activating every economic lever to get themselves out of red in the balance sheet, United’s standing is remarkable compared to the on-pitch success they’ve had.

No wonder, therefore, that the Glazers were sticking to their guns by valuing the club at nearly £6 billion.

United are a sleeping giant who are printing money despite on-pitch success that is nowhere near comparable to the clubs surrounding them in the Deloitte table.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a boyhood United fan and has already said making money is not his primary motive at Old Trafford but the scale of what “could be” is massive.

If United are printing money when fans are disillusioned, used to lower expectations and go to an underdeveloped Old Trafford, the possibilities are endless.

Speaking to PA News Agency, Tom Bridges, the lead partner is Deloitte Sports Business Group, said:

“What is so impressive (about United) is that resilience, that ability to continue to generate significant commercial return in the market, to find new (commercial) partners. They have this way to engage with commercial partners in a way that few other clubs can.

“I genuinely believe that if they had a genuine matchday offering that kept the fans in and around the stadium in the way that you have at somewhere like Tottenham, the results from a revenue perspective could be revolutionary and really outplay the rest of the competition.”

The ball’s in your court, Mr Ratcliffe. United are a sleeping giant just waiting to be woken up from their Glazer-induced stupor.

Once that happens, Sir Jim won’t have to choose between making money and success. One will naturally follow the other.

