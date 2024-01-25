Marcus Rashford visits Larne FC Academy during winter break

Manchester United’s poor first half of the season has largely been down to the misfiring forwards with United scoring only 24 times in 21 games.

The form of Marcus Rashford has been a major cause of concern for the United boss, with last season’s star man struggling to come close to matching last year’s scintillating levels.

Rashford has found the nest just four times this campaign and looks a long way off repeating last year’s 30-goal haul.

The mid-season winter break is currently underway which should give Rashford and Co a chance to rest and reset for an important second half of the season.

Rashford has made use of his downtime by visiting Larne Football Club in Northern Ireland, passing on his wisdom to the academy talents.

We were delighted to welcome current Manchester United and England star @MarcusRashford to the Larne Academy of Sport today 👋🔴 Marcus is pictured below with a number of our student athletes at the club 📸#WeAreLarne #ForTheTown pic.twitter.com/EHLoyl7Phs — Larne Football Club (@larnefc) January 25, 2024

The reason behind Rashford’s visit to the Northern Irish champions is unclear but the young players at the club looked delighted to see him.

Rashford will be desperate to find his form once again in the coming weeks to ensure United end the season strong.

United’s profligacy in front of goal has left them well behind the chasing pack in the league and looking unlikely to finish in the coveted top four spots.

There is also the European Championships on the horizon and the 26-year-old could find himself struggling for a spot in Gareth Southgate’s talented line-up.

Rashford is expected to be available for United at the weekend as they resume action with a trip to Newport in the FA Cup fourth round.

United will be desperate to progress in the competition with it representing their last chance of scooping any silverware this season.