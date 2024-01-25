Match report: Manchester City women 2-1 Manchester United women



Pressure is mounting on manager Marc Skinner after Manchester United women were defeated by City in the Conti Cup.

United started brightly, dominating the opening ten minutes, before City began to grow into the game.

The officiating was questionable as Khadija Shaw and Chloe Kelly appeared to go down easily without much contact while there were times Garcia was being held and the referee awarded nothing.

United shot-stopper, Phallon Tullis-Joyce, was called into action just before the half hour mark, diving to her right to prevent Shaw getting the opener.

Moments later, Irene Guerrero, who had returned from injury, had a brilliant chance to put the visitors ahead but her shot was just wide.

Heading in to stoppage time in the first half, Tullis-Joyce was there again to keep the scores level, making herself big as Shaw shot from close range.

United were energetic in the first half but looked flat as they came out for the second half.

It wasn’t long before Chloe Kelly opened the scoring for City. Gemma Evans failed to close her down and she slotted it past Tullis-Joyce.

United were lacking the sense of urgency or had tired legs as their heads dropped.

City were on the front foot and Lauren Hemp, from what looked like an offside position, tapped it in for two.

The addition of Toone, Geyse and Malard brought a positivity to United’s play but time was running out.

The Reds managed to claw one back deep into stoppage time. Nikita Parris, who had worked hard all night, managed to dig it out in the six yard box.

Though there was not much time on the clock it looked like late drama could be on the cards as Parris was brought down in the box but United’s calls for a penalty were ignored by the ref.

Moments later Geyse had the chance to draw United level but her shot was well saved by Keating.

The game ended in defeat but United were still confident they had done enough to qualify as best runner up as other results had gone their way.

However, Aston Villa, who beat Sunderland 7-0, fielded an ineligible player. Depending how the FA choose to discipline them, United could in fact lose their place in the Quarter finals to the Black Cats if the result is overturned.

Team: Tullis-Joyce, Turner, Le Tissier, Evans, Blundell, Zelem (Ladd), Naalsund, Garcia (Malard), Parris, Williams (Geyse), Guerrero (Toone)

