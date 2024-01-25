Nemanja Matic: Ex-Man United star closing in on Lyon transfer after disastrous spell at Rennes



Former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is reportedly closing in on a transfer to Lyon with his disastrous spell at Rennes looking like it’s about to come to an end.

Matic joined Rennes in the summer from Italian giants Roma.

However, his time at Roazhon Park has been extremely troublesome and not short of controversy.

Earlier this month, a report covered by The Peoples Person noted that Matic was keen on leaving Rennes and had decided to take drastic measures to leave the club.

Not only did the Serb miss training but he also emptied out his locker.

It’s understood that the 35-year-old never really took to his new teammates at the Ligue 1 outfit. In addition to this, Matic expressed difficulties with regard to his children’s schooling.

Rennes released a statement condemning Matic’s acts of defiance and branded his behaviour as “totally incomprehensible from an experienced player under contract until 2025.”

In response, the ex-United man admitted that he has not been able to settle in Rennes. He promised that he would speak to the club in an effort to find a resolution to the matter.

It seems that both parties have now decided to part ways completely.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Matic is one step away from becoming the latest addition to the Lyon squad.

The Italian journalist wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Nemanja Matić, on the verge of joining Olympique Lyon!”

“Deal in place also between clubs with Rennes.”

“Verbal agreement in place with Matić on contract valid until June 2026 — now waiting on documents and signature. Here we go soon.”

🚨🔴🔵 Nemanja Matić, on the verge of joining Olympique Lyon! Deal in place also between clubs with Rennes — as @FabriceHawkins called. Verbal agreement in place with Matić on contract valid until June 2026 — now waiting on documents and signature. Here we go soon 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/Q4VdeRFyDl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2024

Matic joined United in 2017 on a three-year deal from Chelsea. He went on to make 189 appearances for the Red Devils but was unable to win a trophy during his time at Old Trafford.

