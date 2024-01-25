Omar Berrada’s appointment required approval from Glazer family



The decision to appoint Omar Berrada as Manchester United’s new chief executive was one led by the INEOS Sporting team but still required a “final say” by the Glazer family.

As part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority stake ownership bid – which is set to be ratified by the Premier League in the coming weeks – the Glazers handed over full control of the sporting operation at Old Trafford to the British billionaire. As such, the United football team will now be fully governed by INEOS moving forward.

Who governs United as a business remains less clear. The recent announcement confirming Berrada’s new position offers some insight, however.

As explained in greater detail here, the approach to poach the executive from the grasps of local rivals Manchester City was one made in pain-staking secrecy. It was a decision largely driven by Sir Dave Brailsford, the Director at INEOS Sport, with Ratcliffe’s blessing.

But the process still required the approval of the Glazer family.

The chief executive’s role, as it does at any club, encompasses both the football and business sides of the operation at Old Trafford. As such, it fell as much into the remit of the American owners as their British co-owner. The Athletic contends a decision of this magnitude would always need “final say” from the Glazers.

A final meeting was scheduled to take place in Monaco, attended by Berrada, Brailsford, Ratcliffe and, crucially, both Joel and Avram Glazer. The Manchester City chief operating officer was “required to impress the Glazers” in order to become the Manchester United chief executive officer.

It’s a timely reminder, amidst the overwhelming positivity of the first month of the Ratcliffe revolution at Old Trafford, that he is still a minority shareholder at United. The Glazers retain majority control.

It’s for precisely this reason that many figures associated with the club retain a sceptical eye over the new arrangement at United. The 1958, a major supporter group who vehemently oppose Glazer ownership, recently vowed to continue their protests against the Americans, despite acknowledging the positivity of Ratcliffe’s initial contributions.

But there are enough subtle clues in Berrada’s appointment to retain a glass half full perspective on the co-habitation arrangement at the summit of Old Trafford.

Firstly, Berrada is the type of candidate a competent football club would install. He is, primarily, a football-driven executive who understands commercialism. Previous incumbents of his new position were commercially-driven businessmen who did not understand football at all. Put simply, he is a typical INEOS appointment, not a Glazer one.

Yet The Athletic reveals sources with knowledge of the decision described it as a “genuinely collective one.” There was even recognition from Joel and Avram Glazer that the chief executive position was the “most important appointment” the club can make. The fact they attended the meeting, actively engaging in an impressively efficient process, marks a departure from the usual protracted approval they grant from America.

Secondly, in line with this break from the usual modus operandi of the Glazers, there was tacit acknowledgement in the press release announcing Berrada’s appointment that United have not placed priority on the pitch in recent times.

The club statement stated that their choice of new chief executive shows how United are “determined to put football and performance on the pitch back at the heart of everything we do”. It was signed off by Joel Glazer. The exact same words were then distributed to every member of staff in an internal email with Joel Glazer’s name attached.

It’s as close to a confession by the Glazers of their wrongdoing over the past two decades that United fans will ever get. It may seem insignificant on first glance but it’s a pivotal moment which offers hope for the future.

Sources at the club indicate it is a continuation of the vision laid out by the INEOS Sporting team in staff meetings held earlier this month. Re-establishing football as a priority is the early mantra of Ratcliffe’s revolution.

But, as explained in greater detail here, United’s new co-owner will not be limited to the sporting operation at Old Trafford in the manner first expected. Instead, he is set to have “broader” influence over the commercial side of the club as well.

The appointment of Berrada appears to be one of the first examples of this.

