Paul Ince believes that Marcus Rashford needs to mature if he wants to be in England’s starting line-up at Euro 2024

Paul Ince has had some choice words for Manchester United winger, Marcus Rashford.

Speaking to instantcasino.com, former United midfielder Paul Ince has criticised the United academy player’s form this campaign and warned as things stand, he will not be starting for England at Euro 2024.

In spite of a 30 goal season haul last year, Rashford has struggled for form and goals, scoring only four times all season. However, he has recently found his goalscoring boots in the Premier League, finding the back of the net against both Nottingham Forest and Tottenham.

Ince stated, “last year, Marcus Rashford would have been a no brainer to start for England in Germany, but I’m not sure what’s happened to him this season”.

The former star took aim at the Englishman’s consistency and claimed, “it’s not just about the goals, people think just because he scored against Tottenham that he’s back to his best, but it’s more about his all-round game. It’s about performing week in, week out”.

Rashford has been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism from a plethora of pundits this year as Alan Shearer questioned if he is happy playing football and Roy Keane labelled him “frustrating” and saying that everyone expects more from him.

Ince became the latest pundit to sharpen the knives and said that Rashford will not be near the Three Lions starting lineup in June as things currently stand.

“Hopefully his performance in the Spurs game will give him a bit of confidence, because would he start for England in the Euros based on current form? Probably not.

“I hope he does, but I don’t think he will, because you’ve got the likes of Phil Foden and Jack Grealish who can come in and put in a good shift ahead of him”.

The former United Premier League winner asserted that he hopes the striker can use this period of bad form as fuel to turn himself into something like the player he was last season.

“He’s not a kid anymore – he’s a man and he needs to go through these stages to become a better player”.

The United academy product has a prime opportunity to continue his recent return to goalscoring form when the Red Devils head to fourth division Newport in the FA Cup this coming Sunday.