Paul Robinson downplays chances of Manchester United going after Ryan Sessegnon



Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has poured cold water on reports linking Ryan Sessegnon with a move to Manchester United.

Earlier in the transfer window, the left-back was linked with a surprise loan move to Old Trafford.

United had already conducted a similar deal with Spurs in the summer, when they agreed a last-minute loan deal for Sergio Reguilon on the final day of the window.

An unexpected injury crisis had left Erik ten Hag without either of his senior left-backs as Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia were both set for long-term absences through injury.

A few days before this unfortunate development, the club had already agreed a loan move for Brandon Williams to be re-united with Kieran McKenna at Ipswich Town.

Similarly, Alvaro Fernandez was close to signing for La Liga side Granada on loan. Ten Hag did not believe the young Spaniard was ready to start consistently in the Premier League and so a more experienced left-back became a priority in the final days of the window.

The club quickly settled on Reguilon as Spurs were happy for him to depart on an inexpensive loan.

Fast forward to the beginning of January, with Shaw and Malacia both set to return this month and Diogo Dalot demonstrating the ability to switch sides to left-back, United decided to terminate the deal for the Spurs left-back.

Reguilon promptly returned to London, eventually joining Brentford on loan instead.

Rather bizarrely, however, it was then reported that United may use the “open channel” of dialogue established with Spurs over this deal to sign Sessegnon on loan. One left-back in, one left-back out constituting a rather surprising tactic in the transfer market.

Robinson does not believe any such deal will come to fruition, however.

The former goalkeeper stated: “With Sessegnon his lack of first-team football would be his problem. I’d be surprised if United came in for him simply due to his lack of game time in his Premier League.”

