Pep Guardiola reveals his thoughts on Manchester United signing Omar Berrada from Man City



The shockwaves from Manchester United’s signing of Omar Berrada from their city rivals are still being felt as new reactions keep trickling in.

The Peoples Person recently reported that Rio Ferdinand had talked to his contacts at City, who couldn’t believe United had managed to sign such an important individual.

Now, Pep Guardiola has revealed his thoughts at this move and they seem to corroborate that report.

Talking on the eve of the FA Cup fixture against Tottenham, Guardiola said they tried to keep Berrada at City as he was one of the “best people” there.

He called Berrada the “right-hand man” of Ferran Soriano, the CEO of Manchester City, and lauded him as an “important person for the organisation”.

Guardiola wished him the best and hoped his club would sign the right person to fulfil Berrada’s duties.

Below are his key comments on the development:

“He was an important person for the organisation, was at the right-hand of Ferran. The club will find the right person to move forward. Wish him all the best. We try to keep best people here but it happens.”

Regarded as a coup in the industry, these comments come as no surprise.

By all accounts, Berrada was being groomed to take over at City from Soriano eventually as the main man at the club.

He had worked his way upwards at the club and played a key role in signing Erling Haaland as well as making their academy attractive and successful.

Even United termed his appointment as putting the sporting performance back at the heart of the club.

He is United’s first “outside appointment” to an executive position in a long time, with the club’s hands being burned when promoting people like Ed Woodward, Richard Arnold, and John Murtough from within.

No pressure then, Omar!

