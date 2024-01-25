Radek Vitek signs new Manchester United deal before sealing Accrington Stanley loan move



Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek has signed a new deal with the club and is now heading out on loan to Accrington Stanley for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.

Earlier today, a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United and Accrington Stanley had struck a deal over a temporary switch for Vitek.

The Red Devils have now confirmed this via a statement on their official website, including the fact that the shot-stopper has put pen to paper on a brand new contract to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

“The 20-year-old has finalised fresh terms with the Reds that will run until June 2027.”

“Following the signing of his new contract, Vitek has secured a loan switch to League Two side, Accrington Stanley.”

Vitek has now officially become the ninth United star to leave the club on loan during the ongoing winter transfer window.

He follows in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Donny van de Beek (Eintracht Frankfurt), Rhys Bennett (Stockport County), Joe Hugill (Burton Albion), Alvaro Fernandez (Benfica), Dan Gore (Port Vale), Max Oyedele (Forest Green Rovers) and Hannibal Mejbri (Sevilla).

The goalkeeper is unlikely to be the last player to depart, with just days left until the window officially closes. It’s understood that Facundo Pellistri is on the verge of joining Spanish side Granada.

Vitek has not yet made his senior debut for United despite being named on the first-team bench by Erik ten Hag on three occasions this season.

The 20-year-old has trained frequently with the senior goalkeepers in United’s ranks like Andre Onana, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton.

That the club elected to secure Vitek’s immediate future before sending him out on loan speaks volumes about his potential and the role he could play at United in the future.

This term, the Czech Republic star has made two appearances for the Under-21 side.

