Rasmus Hojlund talks about the teammate who impressed him the most at Man United and his own rol



It has been a whirlwind few months for Rasmus Hojlund at Manchester United.

From joining the club of his dreams to arriving injured, to his divergent scoring paths in the Champions League and Premier League, his time has certainly been memorable.

Now out of the Champions League, with health on his side, and his PL duck broken, there’s a sense that he’s starting to settle at Old Trafford and getting to know his teammates.

The Dane spoke to Inside United, the official club magazine and talked about the teammate who has impressed him the most at the club.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, he namechecked his captain, Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese midfielder is famous for going full-throttle regardless of whether it is training or a competitive game, a trait which has clearly impressed Hojlund.

He said: “He is very elegant on the pitch and, especially, also in training. I mean he’s just, yeah, quality.”

Fernandes has been a chance-creating machine for United during his time here and the chemistry with Hojlund has been ever-developing.

The goals for the Dane have arrived in spurts and the frustration was palpable before he broke his league-scoring duck against Aston Villa in December.

However, he said that the role of the striker has evolved extremely quickly, where a striker is no longer expected to just score goals.

He said: “The criteria for a striker is more demanding now than it was probably 10 or 15 years ago and, yeah, you need to be even more complete as a striker.

I try to be that every day, in every sort of aspect, all of those things you just mentioned [pressing, work-rate, hold-up play, physical strength] are some of them.”

Ultimately, he said working hard is the key to success for everyone. Being better at everything by working every day is crucial even if you just want to score goals.

He said: “I try to work especially to be even better every day. I think that is key for a striker, if you want to score goals.”

United fans have never doubted the commitment to the cause when it comes to Hojlund and have been behind him as he has adjusted to the demands of being United’s No 9 at just 20.

With the duck getting broken and mentality clearly not an issue, big things will be expected of the big man in the second half of the season.

