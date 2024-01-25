Rio Ferdinand names Paul Scholes as the best midfield player he has ever played with

The great debate of ranking England’s midfielder players down the years has long been a source of discussion for football fans up and down the country.

Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard are regularly compared, with the Premier League trio the standouts from the modern era.

As reported by the Daily Star, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has weighed in on the long-standing debate.

Ferdinand was lucky enough to have played behind all three of the midfield men and believes there is one that stands out.

“The one I enjoyed playing with most, and probably because I played most games with him, was Scholesy,” he said.

Ferdinand reminisced on his time with the United legend waxing lyrical about the talent Scholes possessed.

“I could give the ball to Scholesy, shout a name and he wouldn’t look but he’d find them. Crazy stuff.

It was like being at the cinema and watching someone perform. Even opposing strikers would say ‘does he do that every day? Do you get to see that every day?'” said Rio.

There were also words of praise for Lampard and Gerrard with Ferdinand saying he would choose the Liverpool man for a “big moment in a big game”.

Lampard would have been Rio’s choice throughout the course of a long season due to his outstanding eye for a goal.

“If I was a manager for a season, I’d probably go for Frank because I’m going to get 20 goals. If I’ve got a striker who’s getting me 25, and a midfielder getting me 20, I’m going close to winning the league,” he added.

However, it was Scholes that Ferdinand reserved final words of praise for, saying he would be the one he would “pay to watch play.”

How current United boss Erik ten Hag could do with a player like Scholes in his ranks now with the Dutch coach still trying to find the balance in his midfield.