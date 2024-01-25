Sacha Boey: Fabrizio Romano says Man United target has “said yes” to Bayern Munich move in the coming days



Fabrizio Romano has pointed out that Galatasaray star and reported Manchester United target Sacha Boey has given the green light for an imminent transfer to Bayern Munich.

Boey has been a long-standing target for United amidst doubts over the suitability of both Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to be the club’s main-stay right-back.

Neither United stars have really managed to nail down a guaranteed starting berth or make the position their own.

With reports suggesting Wan-Bissaka could be on the move amidst a breakdown in contract talks it’s possible that the Red Devils may need another right-back.

In December last year, it was relayed that United established contact to explore the possibility of signing Boey.

This was recently backed by journalist Jonathon Johnson who claimed that Erik ten Hag’s side do indeed have an interest in the 23-year-old but Paris Saint-Germain were in pole position.

According to Romano, it appears that neither club will land the player, with Bayern Munich now increasingly looking like his next destination.

The transfer expert has revealed that Bayern has already made an approach for Boey and the deal is accelerating fast.

“Sacha Boey has already said yes to FC Bayern and agreed on personal terms. He’s open to the move.”

“Boey would like to take this opportunity and join Bayern in the final days of the window. The deal depends on Galatasaray and Bayern as talks are on but still no agreement.”

🚨🔴 Sacha Boey has already said yes to FC Bayern and agreed on personal terms. He’s open to the move. Boey would like to take this opportunity and join Bayern in the final days of the window. The deal depends on Galatasaray and Bayern as talks are on but still no agreement. pic.twitter.com/cCb9YkZhxa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2024

BILD’s Christian Falk goes a step further and mentions that Boey is on track to arrive in Munich tomorrow for a medical check-up – a suggestion that a compromise between Bayern and Galatasaray is not too far away from being found.

According to our Information Sacha Boey (23) @GalatasaraySK is expected for a medical check-up in Munich tomorrow @BILD_Sport pic.twitter.com/DLMFNGGCI8 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 25, 2024

Boey has scored two goals in the 31 appearances he has made for Galatasaray across all competitions this season.

