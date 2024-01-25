Physiotherapy head shown the door as planned medical department overhaul in full swing



Manchester United have suffered numerous injuries all throughout the first-team squad this season which have hampered Erik ten Hag’s ability to pick his strongest XI.

Key players like Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Luke Shaw have all suffered long-term injuries with the number of injured players reaching so high that the club was forced to undertake an internal inquiry into the matter.

Victor Lindelof, Mason Mount, and Anthony Martial remain sidelined but the injury situation seems to be improving ahead of the second-half of the campaign.

The Peoples Person had reported back in December that a overhaul of United’s ‘outdated’ medical department was being planned.

Medical department overhaul

An extensive review was carried out by head of sports medicine Gary O’Driscoll, who had arrived at the club from Arsenal.

It was seen as a major coup as things are expected to improve in the coming months.

The Mirror have now claimed that the physio team that looks after first-team players is the first casualty from that overhaul.

“United doctor Gary O’Driscoll, the club’s head of sports medicine, has overseen a review of the set-up with the blessing of manager Erik ten Hag and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

INEOS have given their full support

“That has led to a member of the physio team departing the first team set-up as United want to improve every aspect of the club.”

Neil Custis of The Sun has revealed that the casualty is Robin Sadler, who was United’s head of rehabilitation & physiotherapy.

Understand Robin Sadler, Manchester United's head of rehabilitation & physiotherapy has left the club. — Neil Custis (@ncustisTheSun) January 25, 2024

And more changes could follow as INEOS look to bring the club’s infrastructure up-to-date with all of their rivals.

For far too long, the Glazers have let the club stagnate with zero improvements throughout the club.

The report mentions that while the exercise was started before Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority stake was made official, the British billionaire was consulted and was said to be supportive of the work being done.