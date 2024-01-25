Sir Alex Fergsuon shares heartfelt message with former player Javier Hernandez ahead of move back to old side Chivas

Sir Alex Ferguson has had some kind words for former player, Javier Hernandez, before his move back to Chivas, Mexico.

The legendary manager was speaking to the official Manchester United X account when he wished the Mexican all the best for the future.

The Mexican, popularly known as ‘Chicharito’ was surprisingly plucked from the Mexican league in 2010 but made an instant impact scoring 59 goals and winning two league titles in five seasons at the club.

The Scottish manager began his message by stating, “Chicharito, it’s your old boss here! First of all, I want to congratulate you on your return to your old club back to Mexico, where it all started, where I found you, signed you and you were a great, fantastic player for us. You’ve had a great career”.

After praising the Mexican’s time at United, Sir Alex took the opportunity to pass on some advice to the 35 year old striker and what is new role should be at Chivas.

“When you go back to your old club, you’ve an opportunity, to add your experience and give your experience to all the players there”.

Beaming with pride, it is clear from the video the affection the manager has for his former striker.

The legendary Scot signed off by stating, “so, regards to your family, have a great time and more goals to come. All the best!”.

Always classy, Sir Alex 🫶 A heartfelt message for @CH14_ ahead of his return to his hometown club @Chivas 🇲🇽#MUFC || #HO14CHICHARITO — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 24, 2024

Chicharito responded with a message saying “Boss, there’s no words to describe how much you mean to me. Been able to say I was one of your players is one of my biggest achievements. THANK YOU!”

Boss, there’s no words to describe how much you mean to me. Been able to say I was one of your players is one of my biggest achievements. THANK YOU! And to my other family @ManUtd thank you for letting me be part of your history. Will love you forever. Once a red always a red.… https://t.co/UZXxZ9kSxc — Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez (@CH14_) January 24, 2024

It was relayed here a couple of weeks ago that Hernandez had a desire to return back to where it all began and play in the Mexican league for his former side.

The player had been a free agent since leaving LA Galaxy last year and has played for numerous clubs since he left United in 2015.

After having a loan at Real Madrid in Louis van Gaal’s first season at charge, he was sold to Bayer Leverkusen and then returned to the Premier League with West Ham.

The striker then had another short stint back in La Liga with Sevilla before putting down deeper roots at LA Galaxy.

The Mexican would go on to play 82 times for the MLS club, scoring 39 times.

Chicharito will be hoping he can follow Ferguson’s sound advice one more time and score and provide experience to his old side back home.