Will Fish stands tall for Hibernian in challenging night against Rangers

Will Fish stood up to be counted for his loan side Hibernian on a tough night at Easter Road against Rangers

The side from Ibrox ran out comfortable 3-0 winners in the end thanks to goals from Ridvan Yilmaz, Todd Cantwell and Cyriel Dessers. However, the Mancunian impressed in spite of his team’s poor showing.

The defender’s form in Scotland has been noticed as a number of clubs have been linked to him in the upcoming summer window. However, Fish will remain in Edinburgh until at least the end of this campaign.

The 20 year old was awarded a score of 7.1 on Sofascore and was his team’s joint best performer according to the website.

In spite of his side conceding three goals, Fish was rock solid at the back and made seven clearances, as Rangers dominated the encounter with 22 shots to nine.

The United academy product also repelled the Glaswegians’ attack by blocking two shots and making one interception.

The centre back also won 100% of his aerial and ground duels in a perfect night in this criteria.

Fish also showed his growing prowess on the ball against a side who regularly compete at European level.

It is important to remember that Rangers lost the final of the Europa League on penalties in 2022, so positive game time against such opposition is crucial for the youngster’s development.

The Manchester-born defender completed 90% of his 49 passes and found a teammate 10 times from his 13 long pass attempts. He even managed a rare attempt for Hibs as he had a shot blocked by the Gers’ defence.

The Easter Road side continue to struggle, as they have only picked up four points in their last five games and remain in sixth place.

However, from a United perspective, Fish continues to be one of his side’s key contributors, as he made his 21st appearance of the season in all competitions.

Next up for Hibernian is a tough-looking trip to fourth placed Kilmarnock on Saturday afternoon.