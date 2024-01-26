Aaron Wan-Bissaka wants to fight for his Man United future and earn a new contract



If recent reports are to be believed, Manchester United are planning an overhaul of their right-back department with Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s days at the club seemingly numbered.

It all started when the 26-year-old was reportedly set to be used as a makeweight as part of United’s attempts at bringing in Michael Olise from Crystal Palace.

Interest from the Eagles and West Ham United have been reported with United’s contract extension talks with the full-back cooling down in recent times.

The view from Old Trafford was that the one-year extension option was triggered not as a sign of confidence moving forward but as a ploy to maintaining the player’s market value so as to be able to sell him in the summer.

AWB’s future up in the air

Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr have been linked with a surprise January swoop and manager Erik ten Hag plans to bring in Denzel Dumfries in the summer to replace the England U21 international.

HITC Football have claimed that the former Palace star has no intention of quitting Manchester after he worked so hard to regain his first team standing.

The right-back wants to prove to the Dutch manager he is worthy of earning a new contract and dialogue between the club and player remains open.

“Despite interest in the Englishman, HITC understands, at this moment in time, Wan-Bissaka, whose one-year extension in his contract has been taken up by the Red Devils, is keen on remaining in Manchester and signing a new contract with the club.

“Talks have indeed taken place between United and the former Crystal Palace defender, which would end any hope of Al-Nassr’s pursuit of the 26-year-old.”

AWB wants to fight for his United future

Last season it seemed the €55 million star would be on his way out after having got four minutes of playing time in the first half of the season.

An injury suffered by Diogo Dalot during the World Cup allowed the Englishman to re-enter the starting XI and he never looked back since.

Wan-Bissaka has made 17 appearances across all competitions this season, registering a couple of assists along the way while also playing as the left-back in the most recent Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.

However, these numbers remain low as compared to the Portuguese who already has two goals to his name.

Wan-Bissaka remains United’s best 1v1 defender but he needs to bring more attacking output to his game if he is to resuscitate his United career.