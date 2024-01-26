Casemiro wants to fight for his Man United future despite Al Nassr interest



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is yet to zero in on a stable midfield partnership partly due to injury and also because of poor form.

The Dutchman tried to pair new signing Mason Mount alongside the formidable Casemiro only for the former Chelsea player to take up the same areas as Bruno Fernandes.

The Brazilian was left isolated and he struggled to track runners and got overwhelmed by opposition counter-attacks.

Casemiro’s future

His subsequent injury allowed Sofyan Amrabat to come in but he was arguably even worse and it is clear to see that the Moroccan is not a good fit for the Premier League.

Ten Hag is hoping that the former Real Madrid superstar, who is back from injury, can repeat last season’s heroics with Kobbie Mainoo offering more protection alongside him.

However, INEOS, who are set to take over sporting affairs, are keen to get rid of the Brazil international with Sir Jim Ratcliffe not a fan of the money the club threw at the five-time Champions League winner.

There have even been talks of a contract termination should a solution regarding his exit not be found.

CR7’s attempt

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Al Nassr to bring in his former Madrid and United teammate at all costs but the defensive midfielder has other ideas.

As per HITC Football, Casemiro wants to fight for his place in the team and has no intention of jumping ship in the January transfer window.

As for the Saudi Arabian club, the 31-year-old is their top target and if not now, they will return in the summer with renewed vigour.

“Al-Nassr are ready and willing to sign Manchester United star Casemiro this month, but the midfielder is keen on staying at Old Trafford, HITC Football understands.

No to Saudi for now

“HITC also understands that Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence has played a part in this deal being potentially on the table as the Portuguese star has encouraged Al-Nassr to make a move for the Brazilian.

“Intermediaries have had contact with both United and Casemiro this month, but HITC is told that the Brazilian and his camp have told them a move is unlikely in January, hence why an offer from the Pro League is not forthcoming.”

Casemiro notched four goals and one assist in 12 games across all competitions but fans will hope he can curb his attacking instincts and focus on shielding the back four once he returns.

He looks like he has lost a yard of pace but the Brazilian remains United’s best bet at finishing the season strong.