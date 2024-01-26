Darts sensation Luke Littler pays a visit to Carrington to meet his Manchester United heroes

During Manchester United’s hectic festive fixture list there was another young sporting sensation catching the nation’s attention.

16-year-old Luke Littler made it all the way to the final of the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace after blitzing through the early rounds of the tournament.

Unfortunately for Littler, it was another Luke, Humphries, who proved too strong for the teenager on the night, leaving the United fan with the runner-up prize.

Since then, life has changed a bit for Luke ‘the Nuke’, leaving him rubbing shoulders with the stars.

His latest day out came at United’s AON training complex where the young man met his heroes on a rainy day in Manchester.

Littler and a few United stars then found shelter at Carrington which gave the wonderkid a chance to show off his exceptional skills.

How many darts will it take Luke Littler to beat Harry Maguire’s 9-dart score of 171? 🎯 Three perfect throws… 😅 pic.twitter.com/UMZY2iNEGy — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 25, 2024

Harry Maguire and Christian Eriksen were tasked with throwing 9 darts each hoping to leave Littler with a handy target to beat.

Maguire shot a total score of 171 including an impressive treble 20, with Eriksen totalling 136.

Littler then stepped forward and, in typical style, threw a maximum score of 180 in his first three arrows to the amazement and applause of the players watching on.

Additionally, Erik ten Hag had some words of praise for Littler who was also in attendance for United’s last fixture at Old Trafford, the 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

“Congrats with your performance, it was great. Keep going and I’m sure, next time, you will win. It’s about character always, so keep going!” said the boss.

Luke was invited to the Director’s Box for the match against Spurs and was fortunate enough to bump into a very special member of the United family.

“Unbelievable, I met Sir Alex Ferguson and got him to sign my top for me. It was good to get me in a quite good seat and I actually wore some decent clothes for once, instead of just trackies!” he said.

Given his tender years and incredible talent, it will only be a matter of time before Littler gets his hands on the World Championship trophy and promised he will return to Old Trafford with the silverware in tow.

“Hopefully, I can win the world championship or even a major trophy this year – one of the five or six majors that are on offer – and take it to Old Trafford,” he added.

Everyone connected with United will be wishing Luke all the best for 2024 and beyond as he continues to take the Darts world by storm.