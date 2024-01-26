Donny van de Beek continues to make little to no impression in Germany

Donny van de Beek continued his mediocre spell in Germany on Friday night.

Despite starting Eintracht Frankfurt’s encounter with Mainz, the 26 year old only managed to play 45 minutes.

The 2022 Europa League winners were able to grab a winner in the 72nd minute when Mario Gotze scored the decisive goal.

The home side were able to control the possession with 56% and had more shots with 11 to seven in their favour.

Van de Beek has struggled to make any sort of impact in Germany as of yet and tonight’s game was no exception.

The former Ajax man put in another forgettable performance and Sofascore gave him a rating of 6.5.

Starting again in a more advanced right wing role, the Dutchman failed to have any impact in an offensive sense.

Van de Beek recorded zero shots, had zero shots blocked and made no dribble attempts.

The midfielder was also barely involved in the match from a passing perspective. The United player only managed 14 touches in the whole time he was on the pitch and a total of eight passes, of which only five found their target.

The Dutch international was also quite careless with the ball, losing possession six times in the match.

The 26 year old was a little more active on the defensive end, blocking one shot and making one tackle.

Nonetheless, it is clear that despite a change of scenery, the former Ajax man is seemingly incapable of making a mark on proceedings.

The man from Nijkerkerveen has been given three consecutive starts to show his worth but has hardly had any influence for his new side. One of the most frequently aimed criticisms of Van de Beek at Manchester United was his ability to disappear in games.

It appears that his ghost impressions are still very much on show in the Bundesliga.

With the win, Frankfurt move within two points of the Champions League spots. Next up for Die Adler is a trip to Koln next Saturday where Van de Beek will be hoping to eventually kickstart his career in Germany. If he doesn’t, his career could slowly be disappearing before his eyes.