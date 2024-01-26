Erik ten Hag says Altay Bayindir will make his debut against Newport County



Erik ten Hag says there will be no incoming forward players in this transfer window.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of Manchester United’s banana-skin FA Cup fourth round tie with Newport County at Rodney Parade, Ten Hag confirmed: “I looked but there is no space. No space on FFP to do something about this lack of quantity in the striker position.

“Of course, Rashford can play as a striker; we have some other alternatives and it’s clear that Anthony is out for a couple of months it’s a gap in our squad, clear.”

The manager also said Altay Bayindir will be in goal on Sunday in Andre Onana’s absence and that he would not be fazed by the occasion.

“He will be in the goal.

“What we can expect for him, he waits for his chance but he is experienced, played in a big club in Turkey under big pressure, he knows how to deal with it, we were convinced… so we are looking forward to Sunday. Altay is waiting for this moment and this is his moment.

“You have been in Fenerbahce? Pressure. Also, Turkey, that is big pressure always, also for the national team so he knows how to deal with it,” he said.

Ten Hag was also asked to comment on the news today that Jurgen Klopp will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

“Not good for the Premier League,” he said.

“So he has made an era there, he built the club, he brought the club back where they belong, so congrats on that. He has done an amazing job in Liverpool.”

Asked if he can understand Klopp’s decision, he said:

“I can understand that. Nine years is a long time. I think it’s a period by building up, achieving targets but also I think setbacks and going into difficult periods, the Premier League is very intense, the combination with European club football, when you’re there nine years it’s a long period and I can understand he is running out of energy and that is one of his arguments to step down.”

The boss was then invited to comment on the appointment of former Man City man, Omar Berrada, as CEO of United.

“It gives spirit in this whole club, everyone notices this club is going into a period of changes and it’s because we want to achieve high targets. Standards have to change, we started with this one-and-a-half years ago,” he said.

“I’m sure Ineos and me are very aligned on this. We understand we have to change. We started that process last season with the dressing room but also many departments. I am very happy to raise the standards, to collaborate more and Ineos can have a big impact on that.”