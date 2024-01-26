Erik ten Hag wants Man United to take advantage of Denzel Dumfries’ precarious contract situation



According to recent reports, Manchester United are planning an overhaul in their right-back department with Aaron Wan-Bissaka linked with a shock exit.

The right-back fought hard in Erik ten Hag’s first season to come back into the first XI and it seemed like he had won his place back for the time being.

With Diogo Dalot busy firefighting on the left, the former Crystal Palace star is free to operate in his preferred area.

But The Peoples Person has reported that the Red Devils are willing to send him back to his former side as part of a swap deal which will see Michael Olise head to Manchester.

AWB on his way out?

But that was scheduled for next summer. Shocking reports have emerged even more recently, claiming Al Nassr are eyeing the 26-year-old this January.

United had opened talks regarding a long-term contract but those talks have since gone cold with the club opting to trigger the one-year extension option instead.

This was a ploy to maintain his market value rather than a genuine attempt at keeping him at Old Trafford.

It is clear that Ten Hag has other plans moving forward and FC Inter News have suggested those plans could include bringing long-term target Denzel Dumfries to the Theatre of Dreams.

The Netherlands international’s contract expires in 2025 and so far, talks of a new deal have not gone according to plan.

The 27-year-old, now represented by Rafaela Pimenta, is asking for €5 million per season while the Serie A giants are unwilling to go past €4 million.

If the former PSV Eindhoven star does not agree to the demands, next summer is the only time Inter can earn good money from a sale.

Dumfries unlikely to stay at Inter

The report mentions both United and Bayern Munich as interested parties with Ten Hag leading the chase. The only catch is the United boss’ own future is dangling by a thread.

“According to what FcInterNews.it found, pessimism is filtering through Viale della Liberazione regarding the negotiations with the Dutchman’s entourage, now represented by Rafaela Pimenta. The request remains 5 million net per season while Inter have never gone beyond 4 million.

“In this context, the club has already entered into the idea of ​​having to say goodbye to the Rotterdam winger next summer one year before the contract expires, so as not to find themselves having to manage a Milan Skriniar.

“To date, there are two clubs that have expressed interest in him and could come forward taking advantage of the close contract deadline: Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

United to go after Dumfries next summer

“In particular, the Red Devils are seriously considering him, because manager Erik ten Hag loves him and if it were up to him he would already be available to him. The real problem is the future of the former Ajax coach, still in the balance due to a disappointing season for United.”

Dumfries has largely been utilised in a more attacking role by Inter Milan, with the player registering two goals and four assists in 18 games.

Ten Hag wants his full-backs to put up higher attacking numbers with Dalot registering a couple of goals already while Wan-Bissaka has not always excelled when it comes to the attacking part of his game.

He remains the club’s best 1v1 defender and it will be interesting to see how this plays out, especially with INEOS now set to lead sporting affairs.