Former Manchester United goalkeeper Paul Woolston handed football lifeline after career-ending injury

Former Manchester United academy player, Paul Woolston, has joined Hartlepool United as a coach.

This is according to The Sun who state, “Woolston has not found himself out of the game for long having joined Kevin Phillips’ coaching staff at Hartlepool”.

The 25 year old was forced to retire at the age of 23 in 2022 due to injury problems.

The official club website stated, “following significant determination to return to fitness, including two operations and a lengthy rehabilitation period, Paul has unfortunately had to end his playing career”.

He played 19 games in Premier League 2 and made three appearances in the EFL Cup. (All statistics according to transfermarkt.com)

Luckily, the Englishman has not had to wait long for a return to the game, albeit it in a different capacity.

Speaking about the opportunity the former keeper claimed, “I’m pleased to be at the club and I’m looking forward to it. So far the goalkeepers, both at senior and academy level, have been great to work with and their attitudes have been excellent”.

Former Premier League top scorer, Kevin Phillips, who is now head coach at the club claimed, “I’m really pleased that we are able to secure Paul to the football staff. As a team we have struggled to keep clean sheets and conceded too many in the first half of the season”.

“Paul has an excellent track record, and with his experience, will undoubtedly help us as we look to improve and sure up at the back”.

Woolston claimed back in 2022 when he was informed about the dangers of prolonging his career as a player that he “completely zoned out. Is he talking about me? Is this real? Surely this is wrong? It can’t be me. It can’t be right”.

“The advice of the specialists was if I continued for another two years, my way of life would be totally different, that I would struggle to walk”.

The threat of injury, especially to young players trying to make their way in the game is one of the saddest but all-too frequent threats of professional football.

Hopefully, Woolston can grab this opportunity with two hands.