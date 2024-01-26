Manchester United among Premier League quartet eyeing summer swoop for Lamine Yamal



Manchester United have struggled for goals this season and it has been accentuated by the lack of service from the right wing.

Manager Erik ten Hag’s trust in Antony has not paid off with the Brazilian registering no goals or assists so far this season. There have been talks of the club cutting its losses with the winger, which the player’s agent has denied of course.

The manager has not trusted the other right winger as much. The Dutchman ended up having a major fallout with Jadon Sancho which eventually escalated and led to the England international jetting off to rejoin former club Borussia Dortmund on loan.

Facundo Pellistri remains raw and thus, another loan awaits with chances of it being made permanent. Amad Diallo’s future also remains uncertain with various reports linking him with a temporary exit while others have cited that the manager needs him.

United’s RW issues

It is clear that a right winger is needed going forward and while January is not likely to yield a solution, the summer window, with INEOS’ backing, could mean a winger is recruited.

Spanish outlet Fichajes have come up with an interesting yet highly unlikely name in the form of Barcelona wunderkind Lamine Yamal.

The 16-year-old has burst onto the scene this season for the Catalan giants and made 29 appearances in all competitions, registering three goals and five assists.

While the Camp Nou outfit have put a one billion euro release clause on the player’s head, the club is in deep financial trouble and could be forced to sell to balance the books.

The report states Liverpool have identified the Spaniard as the eventual successor to Mohamed Salah while Chelsea and Manchester City are also lurking.

“Liverpool, in their search for Mo Salah’s successor, have set their sights on the promising 16-year-old Lamine Yamal. Although they will face competition from Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Race on for Yamal

“Barcelona’s complicated financial situation could open the door to a possible sale, and Liverpool see in Yamal the opportunity to acquire a promising talent.

“Although his market value is estimated at €60 million, the Reds believe they could secure him for a reasonable price, especially if Barca are forced to sell due to their financial problems.

“However, the task will not be easy for Liverpool, as Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are also closely monitoring Yamal’s situation and could present their own offers.”

It would go down as one of the deals of the summer if this ever comes to pass, but judging by how highly the club rates Yamal and how incensed the fans would be, this story needs to be taken with a heavy pinch of salt.