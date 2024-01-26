Manchester United rejected chance to sign Mohammed Kudus and Ibrahim Osman for €12 million



Manchester United’s tale of “what if” in the transfer market is almost as long as their list of actually completed transfers, perhaps longer even.

From Erling Haaland being offered to the club for pennies at 17, or the numerous times United “almost signed” Wesley Sneijder, if one was to create a team of “what ifs”, it would arguably beat the current side, not that the current side is making it difficult right now.

Two names can be added to that “what if” list as Football Insider reports that United rejected the chance to sign two top Ghanaian talents for a combined €12 million.

Danish club FC Nordsjaelland offered United the chance to sign Mohammed Kudus and Ibrahim Osman for €6 million each.

United rejected it, terming it too expensive at the time.

Since then, that stand has aged like milk, with Kudus, in particular, now probably worth 10 times that price alone.

Even Osman has been targeted by the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham but he’s expected to join up with Kudus at West Ham.

The winger is valued at close to €20 million, effectively turning the pair into a worth of €80 million or so.

While Osman is yet to prove himself at the biggest stage, the Kudus case is the one that got away, not once, but twice.

For a manager now infamous for going back to Ajax/known players in the market, Kudus‘ performance for West Ham after joining from Ajax doesn’t reflect well on Erik ten Hag.

To now know that he was offered for just €6 million is then another case of a huge “what if”.

In a parallel world, where United are actually intelligent in the market instead of doing deals like €80 million for Antony, Kudus and Erling Haaland would be wreaking havoc on the opposition at Old Trafford.

As it currently stands, both are still wreaking havoc, just against United.

