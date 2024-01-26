Manchester United will target Joshua Zirkzee this summer



Manchester United will target Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee this summer after the club began “talks” with his representatives over a potential move.

Florian Plettenberg (Sky Sports) reveals sources have informed him of United’s interest in Zirzkee, with the 22-year-old “definitely on the list [for] the Red Devils” this summer.

Man United are keen on signing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee in the Summer transfer window 👀💰pic.twitter.com/LWIhgkYJ7e — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 25, 2024

Plettenberg goes on to state he does not believe Bayern Munich – who hold a buy-back option for Zirkzee after his transfer from the German club to Bologna in 2022 – will come back in for their former player.

Instead, the Sky Sports reporter contends it is Old Trafford which is a “possible destination” for the Dutch striker and “talks” have been initiated between both parties. This confirms reports earlier this month by The Peoples Person.

Zirkzee has enjoyed a quietly impressive season in Italy, scoring 8 goals and providing 2 assists in 22 games.

Bologna are currently 7th in the league table, two points away from the Champions League spot. They have struggled for goals this season, however.

The Italian side have scored just 23 times in Serie A – the second lowest amongst the top half.

They travel to the San Siro tomorrow evening to play AC Milan.

The fact Zirkzee has been able to produce 7 goals in 19 league appearances for a side starved of creativity is a good return, despite the number looking modest on first glance.

The Dutch striker is believed to have a release clause worth €40 million. And while this fee proved too costly for United this transfer window, it will be a different story come the summer.

Another Dutchman Plettenberg reveals United are interested in is Brian Brobbey.

The Ajax striker was an “idea” by Ten Hag to buttress his forward line in January, but Plettenberg describes it as “not possible”, owing to a reluctance by the Dutch club to lose one of their key players.

The pressures of Financial Fair Play also mean United are unable to make any meaningful moves this month, despite a desperate need for reinforcements up front.

