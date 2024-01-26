Marcus Rashford and Jonny Evans doubtful for FA Cup game against Newport County



The magic of the FA Cup will be on full display on Sunday when Manchester United travel to face Newport County in the fourth round.

However, not much rotation is expected since the tournament is United’s only realistic chance at silverware this season.

A strong side will be further strengthened by the returns of Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, and probably a start for Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro.

However, Erik ten Hag has updated on a fresh setback suffered by the team on the eve of the game.

In an update given to the official website, Ten Hag revealed that Marcus Rashford and Jonny Evans are ill and missed training today.

It makes their role against Newport County doubtful, although they haven’t been completely ruled out.

While Jonny Evans might actually get some well-deserved rest due to this as he has played far more than anybody thought he would, it’s a blow for Rashford.

There’s Lisandro Martinez coming back in for Evans, but outside of Rashford, Ten Hag’s options on the wings are limited to shifting Garnacho on the left and putting Amad or Antony on the right.

Garnacho has played some of his best football unexpectedly on the right and Antony is struggling for form.

It could be an opportunity for Amad if he starts in Rashford’s absence though, a silver lining in this setback.

Ultimately, despite the absence of the two academy products, United really have no excuse for tripping up against Newport County.

The League Two club is the lowest-standing club remaining in the competitions and with the potential for silverware concentrating the United players’ minds, a win is imperative here, regardless of absences.

