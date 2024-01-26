Martin Braithwaite emerges as surprise candidate to sign for Manchester United this January

Manchester United have been linked to Espanyol striker Martin Braithwaite.

It had been reported that United would not be bringing in a striker in January despite Anthony Martial’s long term injury being announced earlier this week.

However, HITC believe United may not be done in the transfer window and are looking at an unlikely source to bolster their goal-shy attack.

The outlet reports that “Chelsea and Manchester United have now been offered the chance to sign Espanyol striker Martin Braithwaite in a late-ditch winter transfer”.

The former Barcelona striker is reportedly available for as little as £5 million.

The Danish international is enjoying a successful season in Spain’s second tier. He is the division’s top scorer with 11 goals in 21 appearances.

HITC report that they have been told that a plethora of Premier League sides have been made aware of the Dane’s availability.

“Sources now tell HITC Football that Arsenal, Chelsea, Fulham, West Ham United, Manchester United and Wolves have been made aware of Braithwaite’s possible availability”.

“The English top-flight clubs contacted have also been made aware that Braithwaite might be available for only £5m, thanks to a release clause in his contract with Espanyol. He agreed to sign a deal running to June 2025 after leaving Camp Nou as a free agent in September 2022”.

The striker did play in England for Middlesborough between 2017 and 2019, however the 32 year old hardly set the world alight with nine goals in 40 appearances for the Teesiders.

The forward made a bizarre transfer to Barcelona in 2020 and managed to stay two and a half seasons, scoring 10 goals in 58 appearances for the Catalan giants, before moving to cross-city rivals, Espanyol.

It will be interesting to see if the striker will come in as a last ditch solution to United’s goalscoring problems and join compatriot Rasmus Hojlund to help spearhead the Old Trafford attack.