Newcastle eyeing shock swoop for Man United academy contract rebel Omari Forson



Manchester United’s academy exodus could be set to continue in the summer with Omari Forson likely to be leaving on a free after his contract gets over.

Talks were said to be progressing well with the academy graduate but recently, reports emerged that a snag was hit and talks have cooled between both parties.

HITC Football has revealed that with the 19-year-old set to become a free agent in the summer, multiple Premier League and Championship clubs are chasing the United academy product.

United are due compensation but this development has “surprised” the club who felt the 19-year-old has a bright future ahead of him after making his debut in the previous FA Cup round against Wigan Athletic.

Forson’s future

“Manchester United are ‘surprised’ about their shock fight to keep Omari Forson now he has rejected a new contract, HITC Football understands, amid interest from Newcastle United.

“Forson also has more than a dozen clubs keen. HITC Football understands that the North East trio of Middlesbrough, Newcastle United and Sunderland are among the clubs keen on the highly-rated teenager.

“But Manchester United have not given up their hopes of retaining Forson following his recent senior breakthrough.”

Forson was used extensively during pre-season by Erik ten Hag and coaches felt he would be the latest to enjoy a breakthrough campaign.

United had high hopes

He made the bench for the first team for Champions League games against Bayern Munich and Copenhagen while he also sat on the sidelines during the recent Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

The club’s initial plan was to send the former Tottenham academy talent out on loan during the winter transfer window.

But now those plans have had to be recalibrated and Facundo Pellistri’s loan move also looks to be in danger as a result.

Forson has seven goals and two assists in eight games for the reserve team this season, highlighting how ready he is for senior football.