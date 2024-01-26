Newport County boss warns Man United to expect a “unique and hostile” atmosphere at Rodney Parade



Newport County manager Graham Coughlan has warned Manchester United to expect a very hostile reception when they make their way to Rodney Park to face his side on Sunday.

United are set to clash against County for the first time in the club’s illustrious history, in a crucial FA Cup fourth-round clash.

Courtesy of being kicked out of the Champions League and the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup represents United’s best chance of lifting some silverware this season.

However, according to Coughlan, a self-confessed United fan, the Red Devils will have to work extremely hard to get past the Exiles who are in excellent form.

County are currently enjoying a fantastic seven-game unbeaten run and are on a high after beating Wrexham last weekend.

Coughlan spoke to the media and opened up on a number of issues ahead of the match, including County’s chances of causing a massive upset and the pressure Erik ten Hag is under as United boss.

He said, “It’s part of the job. He [Ten Hag] knows what he signed up for. We all do. When you put yourself in the firing line, there are going to be bullets flying and coming your way. You’ve got to know how to handle that.”

“He’ll come through it. He’ll be experienced enough to come through it. He has good people around him and that will be the key. You do go through tough times and difficult periods, but hopefully they get to grips with it by getting a bit of leadership into the football club.”

Coughlan divulged that the County squad is looking good and after a few “miraculous recoveries”, he is expecting some players back for the tie.

He added that United have probably been studying the Exiles in preparation for the game and one thing they would have noticed is the impact of the club’s supporters in pushing the team over the line.

“Irrespective this season whether we’ve been winning, losing or drawing, our fans have got right behind us and at times dragged us over the line. That’s unique and a strength of this football club and community. You can hear everything (on the touchline), sometimes you don’t want to, because they’re that close. They’re on top of you and it’s a unique atmosphere.”

“It is hostile, it is noisy, and when they start beating that drum it’s an atmosphere to savour.”

Coughlan joked that County have a slight advantage because they’ve been “slogging it out” in the British winter while some of United’s superstars have been enjoying their time out, soaking in the sun in Dubai.

He however noted that Ten Hag’s men will undoubtedly be fresh considering they’ve not played since a 2-2 home draw against Tottenham Hotspur on January 14.

The 49-year-old Irishman further stated, “Athletes, machines – call them what you want – we’ve got a lot on our plate and you’d anticipate Manchester United having more of the ball and creating chances.”

“But we’ll have one or two moments in the game and it’s about taking those moments.”

The game kicks off at 16:30 BST.

