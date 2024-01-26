Pep Guardiola pokes fun at Manchester United’s appointment of Omar Berrada



Manchester United’s signing of Omar Berrada as the new club CEO from Manchester City shocked everyone.

Murmurs that the City man will bring a wealth of “trade secrets” from the rivals have already begun and how it could transform United.

However, Pep Guardiola has moved to put brakes on any dream scenarios for United fans.

The Spaniard recently wished Berrada good luck on his move and revealed they tried to keep him but has now changed his tune at the potential impact it could have.

Guardiola said that Berrada’s potential impact at United is being overstated and United signing Berrada isn’t that big a blow since “Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland still play here [Manchester City].

He said that as much as the club benefitted from Berrada’s presence, the latter learned a lot at the club as well.

Ultimately, he believed that Berrada cannot be the sole solution to United’s problems because “it’s not simple”.

In a tongue-in-cheek remark, he said that if Berrada manages to United, a new stand should be created in his name at Old Trafford.

United are not likely to pay much heed to these remarks since they have already done what they set out to do by getting their main target.

Of course, even United would know that the problems run much deeper and Berrada is just the first step towards a fix.

However, it is undoubtedly a great first step since the head of the table is now established and ready to start work before the next season begins.

Feathers have certainly been ruffled in the blue side of Manchester as United have landed a hit on the serene executive structure at the club.

