Predicted Man United XI vs Newport County: Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo to start in midfield



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag can not afford any slip-ups against League Two side Newport County on Sunday as they battle to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The tournament represents United’s only remaining chance of silverware this season, so Ten Hag will certainly be fielding a strong side despite playing again in the Premier League on Thursday.

On the other hand, a strong push in the league to reach the top four and qualify for next season’s Champions League is arguably even more important, so the boss will definitely have one eye on that Wolves match when he picks his starting XI on Sunday.

The first big decision is whether to hand Altay Bayindir a debut in goal or stick with the safe pair of hands of Tom Heaton.

Ten Hag will want to give Bayindir his chance while Andre Onana is on international duty, but in a sudden death game, a goalkeeper debut is a big gamble.

The decision could depend on whether Cameroon progress in AFCON tomorrow. If they do, Onana will also be unavailable for Wolves, so it seems more logical to give Bayindir a match tomorrow to prepare him for Molineux. If Cameroon lose and Onana is on his way home, Heaton might get the nod.

Another decision is whether to throw Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire straight back into the starting XI after their injuries. They have been training this week and played a behind-closed-doors match, so should be available. There seems to be a stronger case for doing so with Shaw, who has been sorely missed at left back.

Lisandro Martinez is likely to continue his own comeback with a first start at left centre back since his surgery, so sticking with Raphael Varane, his regular partner, at RCB seems logical. This would leave Maguire on the bench.

If Shaw does start, Diogo Dalot will probably return to right back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka making way.

Another player returning from injury and needing minutes under his belt is Casemiro. Again, whether he starts or not is a difficult decision for Ten Hag. We think he will start him. Sofyan Amrabat remains unavailable due to also being in AFCON, so getting the Brazilian match fit seems crucial with Kobbie Mainoo, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay the only other central mdifielders available.

Mason Mount is still injured and Donny van de Beek has gone out on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt.

It’s a toss up for who Casemiro will partner, but it could be a good opportunity to see how he looks alongside Mainoo, so we have predicted that as the midfield duo.

Up front, it seems likely we’ll see the Garnacho-Hojlund-Rashford trio again with Bruno Fernandes slotting in behind in the number 10 role.

Antony is probably going to be the only other fit forward player, unless Amad has recovered from the setback that saw him miss United’s last game against Spurs.

Anthony Martial is out for 10 weeks after groin surgery, Jadon Sancho has been loaned back to Borussia Dortmund, Mason Greenwood remains at Getafe and Facu Pellistri looks poised to complete a loan to Granada.

Their absences could pave the way for Omari Forson to be included on the bench again.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for Sunday’s 4.30pm kick off in Wales: