Ro-Shaun Williams makes surprise switch to Larne in the Northern Ireland Premier League

Manchester United academy product, Ro-Shaun Williams, has made a surprising career move.

The BBC officially announced that Williams’ next home will be the champions of the Northern Ireland Football League, Larne.

The tiny town of under 20,000 people will certainly be a change of scenery for the former United man.

The 25 year old left United in 2019 after spending 11 years at the club. However, the defender never made a first team appearance for the Red Devils and moved on to Shrewsbury and Doncaster Rovers.

Speaking about the move, the Englishman claimed, “I wanted a different challenge and it gives me a chance to try something new”.

“I’ve played a lot of games in England at different levels and I’m hopeful of adding that experience to the team when I get my chance here”.

“I feel like the players have been in a winning environment for the last 18 months or so and I’m looking forward to coming into that. When you’re winning in football you’re happy, so I’m hopeful it will be easy for me to settle in”.

Larne certainly have been getting used to winning. The club is one of the rare examples of Northern Irish sides who receive significant investment for their size and this has allowed them to challenge Linfield’s strangle-hold on the division.

In fact, they stopped Linfield winning the title for a fifth consecutive year and also were the first team outside of Belfast to win the title since Portadown in 2002.

The Inver Reds also gave a good account of themselves in the Champions League qualifier against HJK Helsinki, losing 3-2 on aggregate.

Larne have also been in the news as Marcus Rashford recently made a visit to their training ground.

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch is delighted to have Williams in his Inver Park squad. He said: “Ro-Shaun is a great addition to strengthen our squad – with Craig Farquhar moving on we wanted to add a quality addition in the defensive area of our squad and we’re confident we have done that.

“Having not had competitive football in a while we will work with Ro-shaun to get him up to speed and ready for match action.”

It is a curious decision by Williams to opt to play in a league which is 42nd out of 55 in the UEFA association coefficient rankings, but one that will certainly be appreciated by the locals.