The Athletic: Anthony Martial’s injury will not see Manchester United dip into the transfer market this January

Anthony Martial’s injury, that will keep him sidelined for at least 10 weeks, will not change Manchester United’s transfer approach.

This is according to The Athletic, who state “the club are not projecting any major signings and even a loan arrival has been ruled out at this stage, with United’s spending severely restricted by profit and sustainability (PSR) rules”.

United have been linked to numerous attacking options such as Timo Werner, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Joshua Zirkzee and even Karim Benzema. However, it is now clear that not even Martial’s unavailability will change the club’s stance.

The docking of points of Everton and the charges aimed at Nottingham Forest have convinced the club that “the risk of long-term punishment is not worth a short-term fix”.

“Talks have taken place to assess the market for low-cost centre-forwards and the arrival of INEOS has shaken up the environment, but United have paused on progressing anything. Martial is not a factor in this equation”.

In reality, neither United nor Erik ten Hag were counting on him.

The Peoples Person recently highlighted the absolutely horrendous decision to award a new deal to Martial in 2019 and the financial consequences of this where the Old Trafford side have effectively paid him £505,000 per start due to the player’s all-too frequent injury problems.

The Frenchman has been out of action since the trip to Anfield just before Christmas and was claimed to be unwell, however “it transpired that, by that stage, Martial had picked up the groin issue, although there was dialogue over whether he could play through the discomfort. The problem was monitored and discussed to decide if an operation was required, with the final decision influenced by Martial’s preference”.

In fact, he has not played a full 90-minute game since September 22, 2021, in the Carabao Cup third round against West Ham United. That was his only full game in the 2021-22 campaign.

The truth is, it is little wonder that Martial’s injury will have had little impact on the club’s plans.

Moreover, INEOS are awaiting ratification for their deal to take over the club and with the news breaking that they will have more power than originally thought that extends beyond football matters, fans will probably accept waiting for new signings, if they are well thought out and deemed worth it in the long run.

Everyone knows United don’t need another Wout Weghorst.