Boca Juniors “expecting an offer” from Man United for Aaron Anselmino



Manchester United’s defence has been a shambles this season with the Red Devils conceding the second-most goals in the Champions League enroute to an embarrassing exit after finishing bottom of their group.

The team have conceded three or more goals nine times so far this campaign and injuries and poor form have not helped.

Erik ten Hag has seen all four of his primary centre-backs suffer long term injuries and was forced to start academy graduate Willy Kambwala alongside Jonny Evans for the game against West Ham.

The futures of several stars are also up in the air. Raphael Varane is increasingly looking like he will depart in the summer.

United need a long-term partner for Martinez

Harry Maguire’s renaissance notwithstanding, the England international does not look like the best fit for the manager’s plans while Evans’ contract is up in the summer.

A long-term solution to partner the Argentine World Cup winner is required at Old Trafford and it could come from the same country.

The Peoples Person had reported that the Red Devils were keeping a close eye on Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino.

As per an update from outlet El Crack Deportivo, United are contemplating making an offer in order to beat the teams who are also chasing the 18-year-old.

Benfica and AC Milan have been mentioned as the clubs competing for the defender.

Anselmino interest

“Boca are expecting an offer from Manchester United for Anselmino. Just as Liverpool are looking at Equi Fernandez, they are looking at the centre-back as the future Lisandro Martinez.”

Former Argentina great Juan Román Riquelme, who is the club president, is desperate to keep hold of the pearl and has made sure he gets promoted to the senior team at such an age.

Anselmino has already played five games for the first team and has a release clause of €25 million.

This seems like the agent drumming up interest as with current FFP restrictions, it is unlikely such a move can be made in January.

With INEOS taking over before the summer, the story could change.