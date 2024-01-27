Casemiro insists he is happy at Manchester United despite rumours of a January exit

Manchester United’s struggles over the first half of this season have been largely down to the extensive injury list Erik ten Hag has had to deal with.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro has been one of the key names Ten Hag has been without for the majority of the campaign which has led to rumours he may be leaving the club.

The 31-year-old’s fitness issues and bumper wage packet have put his head on the chopping block as INEOS attempt to reset the culture at Old Trafford.

However, as reported by manutd.com, speaking to MBC in Dubai after picking up an award for his contribution to the game at the Globe Soccer Awards, Casemiro expressed his happiness with life in Manchester.

“It was a unique and magical experience, and I needed such an experience. I am so happy in Manchester with everything the city and the club offer me.

It’s all amazing. Since the first day, I was made to feel very welcome by the club, the players and the fans. I received so much love – on and off the pitch,” he said.

Having signed from Real Madrid for a whopping £60million fee in the summer of 2022, Casemiro enjoyed an excellent maiden campaign at the club.

After winning the Carabao Cup and finishing in the Premier League top four, Casemiro admits he was happy with his first season and says he is now only focussing on the near future.

“We have to go step by step and continue growing and achieving victories. Last year, we won a trophy and it’s really important to win trophies.

“I’m the kind of person who focuses on short-term goals, as life is full of long-term goals. But I focus on the short-term ones,” he claimed.

With the changes that are afoot at the top of the club, the experienced midfielder called for patience as United search for the stability that would give them the best chance of returning to the top of the English game.

“I guess, at the beginning, you need a strong base and stability at the club, which is the most important thing, and, afterwards, you will move forward and think of bigger things. That’s why we have to be cautious and patient,” he added.

With a winter exit now looking highly unlikely, Casemiro will be fully focused on ending the season strong as he works his way back to fitness in the coming weeks.

United are back in action tomorrow (Sunday) with a trip to Newport County in the fourth round of the FA Cup.