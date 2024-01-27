Former Man United goalie finally registered with new club



Manchester United’s goalkeeping department saw a lot of churn in the summer with several shot-stoppers departing Old Trafford.

Everyone knows of David de Gea leaving the club after 12 years but even in the academy the likes of Matej Kovar, Ondrej Mastny and Dean Henderson departed.

One news which may have escaped fans was the departure of Jacob Carney. The 22-year-old had technically left back in 2021 but had returned on a trial basis.

Initially, the Rotherham-born goalie had left for Sunderland but did not get too many chances at the Black Cats.

Carney’s struggles

In two seasons, Carney had appeared only once for the Sunderland U23s, incidentally against United in the EFL Trophy.

He never managed to make his senior breakthrough at Tyne and Wear and chose to leave. He was also linked with a move to Stockport County but it never materialised.

A loan move to Portadown was his most successful stint in senior football, with their then-manager Matthew Tipton effusive in his praise of the goalkeeper

After finding no permanent avenues, the United academy graduate was called back for a trial to the Red Devils in the summer of 2023.

Finally registered

He had impressed but did not earn a new contract. Instead, he chose to sign for Castellon in the Spanish third division.

As reported by El Periódico Mediterráneo (via Sport Witness), the English goalkeeper has only just been registered with his new club after he overcame ‘bureaucratic problems’ most likely induced by new Brexit laws.

He is set to replace fellow goalkeeper Alessio Salvato, who is leaving the club.

Carney, who ‘stands out for his great stature’ finally has the chance to get his career back on track since leaving United three years ago.