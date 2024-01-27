Home » Former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic signs for Olympique Lyonnais

Former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic signs for Olympique Lyonnais

by Conner Botterill
written by Conner Botterill

Manchester United’s transfer policy over the last decade has seen some high profile players come and go in what has been a turbulent ten years in the market.

Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic is one of the names that passed through Old Trafford in underwhelming fashion, having generally failed to find his best form in Manchester.

Matic left United in the summer of 2022 and spent 12 months at Roma before a poor few months at Rennes at the start of this season has led him to his latest move.

Matic became unsettled at Rennes and parted with the club on acrimonious terms.

The 35-year-old has now signed for Olympique Lyonnais on a free transfer.

Lyon will be hoping Matic can bring some much needed control and experience to their ranks with the club facing a shock relegation from Ligue 1.

Les Gones are enduring an awful season, having lost more games than anyone in France’s top tier.

They currently sit in 16th place of the 18 team league and occupying the relegation playoff spot after last night’s 3-2 home defeat to Matic’s former side, Rennes.

Matic has signed a two year deal with the club and will be hoping to spend both of them in Ligue 1.

The Serb made 189 appearances for United during a five-year spell at Old Trafford after signing in a £40 million deal from rivals Chelsea in 2017.

Having failed to win a trophy with United, Matic will consider his time at the club as somewhat of a failure, having signed with expectations high under Jose Mourinho.

However, United fans will no doubt wish Nemanja all the best at Lyon as he enters the twilight stages of his long career.

Latest Top Stories...

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Paul Woolston handed football...

Ro-Shaun Williams makes surprise switch to Larne in...

10 years on since that helicopter landing, was...

Nemanja Matic: Ex-Man United star closing in on...

Andy Cole launches staunch defence of Bruno Fernandes

Rio Ferdinand names Paul Scholes as the best...

Conner Botterill has been with The Peoples Person for two years. A keen match-going red with degrees in Sport and Journalism and Philosophy and Psychology, Conner still believes he has a chance of making United's first team through his 5-a-side career.