Former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic signs for Olympique Lyonnais

Manchester United’s transfer policy over the last decade has seen some high profile players come and go in what has been a turbulent ten years in the market.

Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic is one of the names that passed through Old Trafford in underwhelming fashion, having generally failed to find his best form in Manchester.

Matic left United in the summer of 2022 and spent 12 months at Roma before a poor few months at Rennes at the start of this season has led him to his latest move.

Matic became unsettled at Rennes and parted with the club on acrimonious terms.

The 35-year-old has now signed for Olympique Lyonnais on a free transfer.

✍ Nemanja Matić nous rejoint jusqu'en 2026 ! 🔴🔵#Matić2026 🗞 Toutes les informations ⤵ — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) January 27, 2024

Lyon will be hoping Matic can bring some much needed control and experience to their ranks with the club facing a shock relegation from Ligue 1.

Les Gones are enduring an awful season, having lost more games than anyone in France’s top tier.

They currently sit in 16th place of the 18 team league and occupying the relegation playoff spot after last night’s 3-2 home defeat to Matic’s former side, Rennes.

Matic has signed a two year deal with the club and will be hoping to spend both of them in Ligue 1.

The Serb made 189 appearances for United during a five-year spell at Old Trafford after signing in a £40 million deal from rivals Chelsea in 2017.

Having failed to win a trophy with United, Matic will consider his time at the club as somewhat of a failure, having signed with expectations high under Jose Mourinho.

However, United fans will no doubt wish Nemanja all the best at Lyon as he enters the twilight stages of his long career.