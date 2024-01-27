Further reports from Spain suggest Real Madrid really will sacrifice Vinicius Junior for Kylian Mbappe this summer

Real Madrid don’t see Vinicius Junior as a number one option and will sell him to make space for Kylian Mbappe.

This is the sensational news coming out of Spain.

Catalan newspaper Sport confidently assert that the Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, “will sacrifice Vinicius Jr. If Mbappé lands at the new Bernabéu, Madrid have already decided that they will get rid of Vinicius immediately. Florentino considers that Vinicius does not have the profile to be a number one and is firmly betting on the PSG star”.

It has already been relayed by The Peoples Person that Madrid might be willing to let go of the Brazilian to free up space for wages and a playing position should they land their obsession this summer.

However, reports last night indicate the willingness is also due to Perez’s doubts as to whether Vinicius in the long run can be the true star of the Bernabeu.

The outlet state that Vini feels “untouchable” but “he has an expiration date at the new Bernabéu, where his future may be much more ephemeral than the protagonist himself can imagine”.

It is stated that the Brazilian was seen to be the “next Neymar” but despite being instrumental in Madrid’s recent success, he does not fit the billing.

Sport corroborates the recent claims by stating that “if he (Perez) gets his way, he has already decided that he will ipso facto sacrifice Vinicius, aware that football-wise they are incompatible”.

The paper suggests that Real Madrid see the Frenchman as “a perfect complement and squire” to Jude Bellingham.

The outlet predicts that fans of Los Blancos will soon turn on Vinicius when they realise that there is a chance to land Mbappe and it is even asserted that the “entire court of sycophants, who have been cheering on the provocations, insults and attacks of the Rio winger for years, will turn against him at the speed of light, pushing him as far as possible”.

It must also be considered that Sport is a mouthpiece of Barcelona and enjoy little more in life than stirring the pot when it comes to their biggest rivals.

Nonetheless, the idea that the La Liga giants may be prepared to sell the superstar Vinicius to bring in Mbappe is certainly gathering speed.

If Sport’s claims turn out to be true, it will spark a transfer frenzy unlike many others before it. The 23 year old has always stated he is happy to stay in Madrid but if he is indeed forced out, Manchester United would certainly be interested in his services.