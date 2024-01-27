Lazio’s former sporting director Igli Tare claims Manchester United bid over €100m for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Igli Tare, former Lazio sporting director, has claimed that Manchester United did in fact make a bid in excess of €100m for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Al-Hilal midfielder eventually left Lazio this summer, but for many years the attacking midfielder was linked to United.

In an interview with tuttomercatoweb, the former director claimed that “many untrue things have been said about Milinkovic-Savic, from his farewell on a free transfer to the fact that he didn’t want to stay, the only true thing is that Lotito rejected a very important offer, worth over 100 million euros, from Milan and Manchester United”.

“I don’t want to say too much about the lack of sales, even if there was a question of budgets, but Lotito’s choices were to maintain a strong team and respect the promises made to the coach. Let’s not forget that in the year of Covid, Lazio was about to win the scudetto.”

It can be understood then that the offer could have been made in 2019 or 2020 due to the sporting director’s Covid reference.

The Serbian was said to be a target of the Red Devils since the days of Jose Mourinho and the midfielder once commented that it made him happy that he was being scouted by the likes of the Manchester United manager.

The Red Devils were constantly linked with the player through various summers but it was always reported that the player carried such an immense price tag.

Nonetheless, nobody was ever sure on the veracity of such rumours. Now, it seems that these rumours were true.

United were even linked to the player in the summer of 2022 when Erik ten Hag took the reins of the club.

The midfield man was even suggested as a possible transfer to the Red Devils even last summer, before eventually moving to Saudi Arabia.

It was reported by Italian sources that after missing out on Adrien Rabiot, the Serbian could finally land in Manchester.

However, it was not to be as he signed on the dotted line for the Middle-Eastern side this summer.