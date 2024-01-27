Manchester United eyeing surprise January swoop for Moroccan gem Bilal El Khannouss



Since the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, Manchester United have often brought in experienced stars who are looking for their last big pay day.

This ploy has not worked out in the best way and INEOS, who are set to assume control over sporting affairs at the club, are expected to change this going forward.

Younger players are expected to be targeted as seen from links with Michael Olise, Jarrad Branthwaite just to name a few.

Midfield in one area desperately in need of fresh legs with Sir Jim Ratcliffe keen to get rid of Casemiro while Christian Eriksen is being eyed by Saudi Arabian clubs and Galatasaray.

United eyeing young gem

A surprising name has been added to the list by Football Transfers in the form of 19-year-old KRC Genk midfielder Bilal El Khannouss.

The youngster is making rapid strides and earned a call-up to the Morocco national team at the age of 18 and even represented his nation in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Moroccan has made 34 appearances in all competitions this season, registering three goals and five assists while mainly being deployed as the attacking playmaker.

El Khannouss is versatile and has played largely as the central midfielder for his country while he has often been deployed out wide when required.

Versatility is a trait highly valued by Erik ten Hag and the Genk star’s skillset has been likened to United’s Danish midfielder.

Having a younger version of Eriksen would be a god-send but United are not alone in the race with Liverpool also eyeing a deal.

“Manchester United and Liverpool have set their sights on Moroccan international Bilal El Khannouss, FootballTransfers has been told.

Liverpool vs United for Bilal El Khannouss

“Sources have informed us that Man Utd, under their new partial owner INEOS, aim to secure a solid foundation for the future, and one name emerging in their sights is the youthful attacker.

“The 19-year-old midfielder has become a highly sought-after name in European football, attracting attention from various clubs, including Premier League rivals Liverpool.

“Both scouting teams have been closely monitoring the teenager, believing he can grow into a key player. His flexibility is seen as a valuable asset, drawing comparisons to Christian Eriksen.”

Genk are likely to demand a fee in the region of €25-€30 million and while the likelihood of a deal in January is unlikely, the Red Devils could accelerate should they manage to raise cash via outgoings.