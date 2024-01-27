Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek opens up on loan move to Accrington Stanley

Manchester United’s goalkeeping department has undergone major surgery since the summer.

Long standing number one David de Gea was replaced by Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir came in as his number two.

Loan moves have been signed off for others with Radek Vitek the latest to leave the club to gain some first-team experience.

The United youngster has joined League Two side Accrington Stanley until the end of the season and has outlined his aims at the Wham Stadium.

As reported by manutd.com, Vitek is impressed by his new surroundings and says he already feels at ease.

“I think it is brilliant here. I have seen the stadium, met new people and everything looks brilliant here. I am excited to get started,” he said.

The Czech ‘keeper is desperate for game time and cannot wait to get started with his new side.

“That is the main thing, I want to start and play regularly. Not on the bench or anything. I want to get some important matches under my belt,” he stated.

Since signing for United from Sigma Olomouc in 2020, Vitek has enjoyed FA Youth Cup success at Old Trafford and will be hoping first team experience will be the next step in his development.

“It has been amazing since the first day I walked into the training ground (at United). Winning the Youth Cup was an amazing memory and being on the bench too. Lots of amazing memories in my life,” said Vitek.

Erik ten Hag will be no doubt keeping a keen eye on Vitek’s performances at Accrington and the player will hope for a solid second half to the season.

The 20-year-old is in contention to make his debut for his new club away at Forest Green on Saturday.

United will also be pitting their wits against League Two opposition this weekend as they return to action against Newport County in the fourth round of the FA Cup.