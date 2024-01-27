Manchester United’s Andre Onana benched yet again as Cameroon take on Nigeria



Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was named on the bench for the second consecutive game as Cameroon took on Nigeria in a round-of-16 Africa Cup of Nations clash.

Onana was surprisingly omitted from Cameroon’s starting XI to face Gambia.

All eyes were on Rigobert Song to see whether he would once again give the nod to Fabrice Ondoa to start between the sticks vs. Nigeria, and that’s exactly what the Cameroon boss did.

🇨🇲 André Onana, benched again for Cameroon as they face Nigeria in AFCON game tonight. pic.twitter.com/H4MS0wdhBo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2024

It’s yet another blow for Onana who appears to have lost his place in the team to Ondoa, who is also his cousin.

Ahead of the match, Song spoke to the media and was questioned about the United star’s standing in his plans going forward in AFCON.

Song denied any suggestions that he has fallen out with Onana.

The 47-year-old coach said, “I have no problem with my goalkeepers. They are all competitive and ready to respond when they need to play.”

“There is no controversy. They get along very well.”

Song’s comments came amidst another report which stated that most of the Cameroon defenders prefer playing with Ondoa behind them.

It was relayed that these defenders feel “more reassured” with Ondoa in goal as opposed to Onana.

If the report is to be believed, then it’s a shocking verdict on Onana and possibly cause for concern among United fans.

Meanwhile, in the 27-year-old’s absence, Erik ten Hag is expected to finally hand a United debut to Turkey international Altay Bayindir during Sunday’s FA Cup match vs. Newport County.

