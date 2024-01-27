Marcus Rashford spotted on a night out in Belfast hours before Erik ten Hag declares him “ill”

Marcus Rashford has been spotted on a night out in Belfast hour before Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, declared the player ill.

The England international was in Northern Ireland this week, paying a visit to Northern Ireland Premier League champions, Larne FC’s training ground.

According to The Daily Mail however, the 26 year old was also seen enjoying the Belfast nightlife when he was caught on camera entering Thompsons Garage Club.

Footage of the incident has been uploaded to social media and can be seen below.

Rashford out in thompsons last night in Belfast clearly not helping himself with regards to performance pic.twitter.com/1THyoqT3YL — Ryan👹 (@RE1878) January 26, 2024

Rashford through illness? He was out in Belfast last night😂 https://t.co/1IGvJP1S9y pic.twitter.com/qO78BSTQqM — daniel (@ManYooDan) January 26, 2024

The incident is even more controversial asyesterday Ten Hag revealed that Rashford is unlikely to be available for the FA Cup tie against Newport due to illness.

“This morning, Rashford was ill and [Jonny] Evans was ill. So we have to see how they recover,” Ten Hag told club media.

Once it emerged that Rashford had been out clubbing on Wednesday night, people began to put two and two together. However, it must be stressed that there is no evidence at all that the player overindulged.

Furthermore, he is understood to have gone out on Wednesday night, having the next day Thursday off to visit his old teammate Ro-Shaun Williams at Larne.

This is not the first time that the player has been in trouble for enjoying a night out.

“It comes after he risked the wrath of his manager after he went out clubbing following United’s disappointing loss to Manchester City back in October,” The Mail notes.

The striker has had a torrid time of it this year and has only recently found his goal scoring boots with two goals in his previous two Premier League games.

The news comes after former United player, Paul Ince, claimed that the player needs to “mature” and iron out the inconsistencies in his game if he is to stand any chance of starting for England this summer in Euro 2024.

Whether there is anything wrong with what he did is questionable but it will almost certainly add fuel to the fire for the striker’s numerous critics this campaign.