Marcus Rashford was busy attending a nightclub hours before Thursday training



Oh, Marcus Rashford!

The Athletic have left Manchester United and the player himself caught in a lie with their recent report.

The report states that Rashford was out partying in a nightclub hours before he was due to report for a training session on Friday.

It comes a day after United claimed otherwise.

A video of Rashford had been circulating on Thursday in a Northern Ireland nightclub which caused fans to roll their eyes.

United quickly moved to do damage control, making it clear that Rashford was there on Wednesday, hours before the team had a day-off on Thursday.

However, the report by the Athletic states that he was there both days, including hours before Friday training.

The matter is made worse by the player reporting ill for the Friday training session, all combined to paint a very unflattering picture of Rashford’s professionalism.

Along with Jonny Evans, he is expected to miss the FA Cup game against Newport County due to this illness.

While Rashford’s conduct in this fiasco will undoubtedly come to light, it is embarrassing for United as well.

The club has been left in a state where their claim about their own player has been proven to be untrue.

It means only one of two things- United were aware of his unprofessionalism and sought to provide damage control, at which they failed miserably.

Or the second, more sinister theory, where Rashford’s lie to United even caught the club off-guard and ultimately an outlet exposed it.

It would be unethical to make a comment on what it could be but the report is emblematic of the problematic culture at United which INEOS needs to sanitise from top to bottom.

