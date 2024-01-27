Michael Olise move should spell the end of Antony at Manchester United



Manchester United got a huge boost recently with one of their transfer targets.

The Peoples Person reported that Michael Olise, a lifelong United supporter, has chosen the club over Chelsea.

The Crystal Palace attacker fits the INEOS philosophy of buying younger, hungrier talents to a tee and his potential arrival should be seismic.

That is because it will spell the end of the Antony experiment.

Some will argue that it should have ended at the start of this season. Harshest critics will say that his debut goal against Arsenal is when he peaked.

Both are true to an extent and the reality remains this- the sample size is now way too huge to write off Antony as just a player going through a bad run of form.

In stark contrast, Olise is tearing it up at a Crystal Palace side which seems in free fall under Roy Hodgson.

Five goals and one assist in just nine appearances where he has played just 36% of available minutes tell their own story.

However, it is his suitability to United which should be so encouraging. Just like Antony, Olise is a left-footed right-winger but unlike the Brazilian, he’s capable of using his right foot too.

Most importantly, while Antony has the tendency to dawdle on the ball and slow down attacks, Olise is “end product” through and through.

He regularly drifts inside the box at opportune moments to create overloads and finishes chances with aplomb. He twists and turns out wide not for the thrill of beating a man, but for progressing the ball in a dangerous position.

He’s Premier League-proven and coming from Crystal Palace, especially with a potential clause becoming active in his contract, is exactly the kind of signing successful United sides used to make.

Ultimately, United will have to take a financial hit on Antony if they are to move towards a new era.

Because the truth is, as harsh as it sounds, Antony has quickly become the symbol of everything wrong with the Manchester United executive structure for the last decade.

Only when the mistakes of the past are corrected can the move towards the future begin. Antony is the mistake of the past, Olise is the move towards the future under INEOS.

