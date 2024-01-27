Michael Olise prefers a move to Man United over Chelsea as race for his signature heats up



Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise would reportedly prefer a summer move to Manchester United ahead of Chelsea if he were to be presented with such a dilemma.

Earlier this month, a report that was covered by The Peoples Person indicated that Olise is on United’s wishlist of possible reinforcements in the right-wing position.

The Red Devils have struggled in that area of the pitch. Antony has unsurprisingly been poor and has yet to register a goal or an assist. Jadon Sancho sealed a loan switch to Borussia Dortmund after falling out with Erik ten Hag.

Combine this with the fact that Amad Diallo is just now returning from a long-term injury and Facundo Pellisti is inching closer to a temporary exit from Old Trafford, and it’s easy to see why bolstering the right wing should be a priority.

Alongside United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool are all thought to retain an interest in the talented Olise.

It was recently relayed that Ten Hag’s side have an advantage in the race to land the Palace forward, in the form of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who could be used as a makeweight in any deal to bring Olise to Old Trafford.

It’s believed that initial talks over a new contract between United and Wan-Bissaka didn’t go well and there is a strong chance the defender could be made available for transfer during the summer.

According to football.london, Olise is more inclined to join United as opposed to Chelsea.

“Chelsea remain interested in signing Michael Olise in the summer transfer window. However, football.london understands the Crystal Palace winger would favour a move to Manchester United, with the Red Devils also interested.”

“Despite being at Chelsea from the age of seven to 14, Olise has always been an avid Man United supporter. The 22-year-old is aware of interest from the Blues and United and is widely expected to leave Palace at the end of the season.”

Last summer, Chelsea activated the £35million release clause in Olise’s contract and it looked like the Englishman was on track to make the jump to Stamford Bridge but he signed a new four-year deal to extend his stay at Selhurst Park.

It’s thought that there is a new release clause, which becomes active in the summer and is substantially higher than £35million.

Football.london points out, “Man United are understood to be keeping a very close eye on Olise and his situation ahead of a summer move.”

Despite his campaign being disrupted by injuries, Olise has five goals and one assist in nine Premier League appearances.

