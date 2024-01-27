Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis reveals Victor Osimhen will leave Napoli this summer

Napoli’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis has revealed that Manchester United target, Victor Osimhen, will leave the Serie A side this summer.

United were linked with the player time and again before signing Rasmus Hojlund in July last year.

However, rumours could begin to speed up again as The Mirror has reported that the Napoli president now accepts the Nigerian will depart at the end of the current campaign.

The 25 year old signed a new deal with the Italians last month but that seemingly now looks only to have protected his value and not signal any intention to stay at the club.

As perThe Evening Standard De Laurentiis stated, “this was already known since this summer, our negotiations [over the new contract] were friendly, otherwise it would not have been so long”.

“We knew he would go to Real Madrid, PSG or a top English club.”

The comments come after the Nigerian, who is currently playing at the African Cup of Nations, gave an interview stating that he had already made up his mind about his future.

The Peoples Person relayed recently that the player is ready to leave Italy and he is already plotting his next move.

In the interview with CBS, he claimed “when you are one of the hottest striker in the globe, you play this type of thing. Of course, EPL is one of the biggest leagues in the whole world”.

“At the end of the season, I think I already made up my mind. I already know what I wanna do with my career, since I’ve started, I’ve been the one taking my own decision and everything is working out well for me”.

The striker is seen as one of the best attackers in the game and has scored 67 goals in 119 games for the Italian champions.

The forward was instrumental last season as Napoli ended their 30 year wait for a Serie A title, scoring 31 goals in 39 matches.

Osimhen has been linked to a plethora of clubs such as Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSG and United. News confirming his exit will surely only ramp up the rumours as the spring and then summer window approaches.

The Red Devils have no money to act now but INEOS have promised a “war chest” for the summer and Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly wants to sign an elite striker like Harry Kane this upcoming window.

They do not come much more elite than the Napoli striker.