Paris Saint-Germain join race for Manchester United target Matthijs de Ligt

Paris Saint-Germain have joined the race for Manchester United defensive target, Matthijs de Ligt.

It has been reported by RMC Sports that the French champions “want to reinforce in defence and have sounded out Bayern for Matthijs De Ligt in recent days”.

However, it is suggested in the same report that Bayern do not want to sell.

The reliable outlet says “The recent injury to the Frenchman Dayot Upamecano (muscle tear) … does not leave much hope for PSG in this matter. Furthermore, negotiations do not seem advanced but the sports management could accelerate. The transfer window ends next Thursday.”

The news of PSG entering the fray will likely complicate matters for Manchester United as they are far more likely to be able to offer Champions League football next term, with the Red Devils currently sitting eighth in the table and more importantly, 11 points from the top four.

It was reported recently that Bayern Munich are happy to let the Dutchman go in the summer as they pursue their own defensive targets in Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo.

Sky Sport in Germany claim that “the Dutchman is a candidate for sale next summer”.

It has also been suggested that the defender dominoes could see De Ligt land with his former boss Erik ten Hag, should he still be manager in the summer.

Furthermore, it has been relayed here that Manchester United could be set to profit from the estranged relationship between Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel and his defender.

The former Ajax defender has suffered injuries and lost his automatic starting spot at the Bundesliga champions due to summer signing Kim Min-Jae. Therefore, it is plausible that the defender may see his future away from the Allianz Arena.

It is also clear that United will aim to strengthen their defence in the summer and a player like De Ligt would certainly suit the style and age profile that Ten Hag and the Red Devils need.

However, the Mancunian side certainly will not have a free run at him, so as the summer window approaches, there will likely be more clubs added to the mix and not just PSG.