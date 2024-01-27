Paul Parker warns Erik ten Hag of the consequences of recruiting too many Ajax players



Manchester United’s transfer approach under Erik ten Hag has seen the club bring in quite a few former Ajax stars to the club.

The Dutchman was a former manager of the Dutch giants and it made sense but results have been quite mixed and this could impact future business.

The club brought Antony and Lisandro Martinez from Amsterdam and the Brazilian has arguably been one of the club’s worst signings in recent years.

Now, the manager wants to bring in striker Brian Brobbey from his former club in the summer but INEOS might have other plans.

EtH-Ratcliffe on collision course

The manager was responsible for transfer calls but the system is set to change under the petrochemicals giant and Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning plenty of behind-the-scene changes.

A new CEO has been prised away from Manchester City and the club are now eyeing a head of recruitment and a football director.

Ratcliffe’s vision entails going after young players who are British or proven in the Premier League and Brobbey certainly doesn’t fit that vision.

The British billionaire and Ten Hag are on collision course and the INEOS chairman can point to his track record with former Eredivisie stars.

Former United defender Paul Parker, who has been a staunch supporter of the manager, has called out the Dutch coach for his penchant for recruiting former Ajax stars and warned him of the consequences of failing too many times in the transfer market.

Parker urges EtH to look elsewhere

“What happened to Antony? So, yeah, it’s worrying if Erik ten Hag is that focused on bringing in some of his former players, keeping in mind that Antony was his first priority. If he was his first priority, how bad must his second priorities be then,” Parker was quoted as saying by bettingexpert (via The Mirror).

“I think Erik ten Hag should be a bit careful. He is putting himself under seriously hard pressure if he keeps bringing in his mates, which he has done on some occasions.

“If they are not performing well, he will be the guy to look at. I think it’s a dangerous one.”

Results have not been up to standards this season and if an improvement is not seen, Ten Hag might not last the season.