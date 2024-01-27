Sevilla confirm Hannibal Mejbri’s shock exile from the team after worrying start to loan spell



La Liga giants Sevilla have announced that Manchester United loanee Hannibal Mejbri will not selected for upcoming games due to a worrying start to his loan spell.

Hannibal joined Sevilla from United on a temporary basis earlier this month, in search of first-team minutes.

He had other options including Everton but ultimately, the midfielder settled on a switch to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Sevilla retain a €20 million buy-clause in the deal that saw Hannibal depart United. Should Sevilla activate this purchase clause, United would then have the option to buy Hannibal back for €35 million at any point.

The Carrington Academy graduate made his debut in a 5-1 defeat to Girona last weekend.

Peculiarly, he was left out of the Sevilla squad that suffered a mid-week defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey.

Manager Quique Sánchez Flores has now hinted that there is a problem with Hannibal’s start to life in Spain and the midfielder will not be involved during Sevilla’s clash against Osasuna on Saturday.

Flores said, “After being with him, talking to him and having seen his first minutes in Girona, we are going to give him the necessary space to understand where he is, that he is at Sevilla and what it means.”

“He has to know where he is and we want to see him. We have spoken with him and we believe that he has to have some time to learn, we wanted to give him space, time for him to see things from the outside and then he will return to the squad.”

“In the end they are kids who have come and suddenly land in a huge club like Sevilla in circumstances of maximum demand. And they need a bit of location. And that location may be seen better from the outside than from the inside.”

He added, “You should take a step to understand what we want.”

Flores further stated that it’s up to Hannibal to “apply” himself and meet the standards needed to play for Sevilla.

